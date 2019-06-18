Soheib Ahsan June 18 2019, 5.46 pm June 18 2019, 5.46 pm

Today Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has started shooting for Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. Addressing his look in the film, he only let it hang without giving away any actual details but only making it sound more intriguing. Ever since its announcement, the film has been shrouded in mystery. All that we do know about it is that it will be a family comedy directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. In the film, we will be seeing Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana come together on the big screen for the first time. That just makes the film sound very promising already. The film is expected to release on April 24 next year.

T 3198 - One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE .. From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects for this year include a biographical sports drama Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film will be releasing on September 20. He will also be making his Tamil debut in the Hindi-Tamil bilingual film Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Uyarndha Manithan in Tamil) directed by Tamilvannan. The film will also be starring Ramya Krishnan who was last seen on the big screen with Amitabh Bachchan in 1998’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. For the next year, he will be appearing alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy in a superhero film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is expected to release during the summer of 2020.