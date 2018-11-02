Amitabh Bachchan: Big B in big trouble with the Bar Council over this ad

Looks like megastar Amitabh Bachchan has fallen into a legal soup, again. Reportedly, the Bar Council of Delhi has slapped Big B, Everest Masala, YouTube and the media house with a legal notice for an advertisement wherein we see the star wearing a lawyer’s attire. The council states that this act undermines the dignity of the legal profession.

“You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states’ Bar Councils that the lawyers’ attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future,” the notice reads.

"You are, therefore, required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the BCD, Bar Council of India and other state Bar Councils that the lawyers' attire shall not be used for any advertisement in future. If there is any violation of the same, necessary action will be taken against all those who violate the same," the letter further says.

The Bar Council in its notice has given 10 days to the stated parties to respond, and if failed to do so, action would be initiated.

For the unaware, this is not the first time that Big B has fallen into trouble because of an advertisement. Earlier, Bachchan and his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s ad for a jewellery brand had received a lot of flak for portraying the bank employees in a bad light.​