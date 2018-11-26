Amitabh Bachchan cherishes the 'gold' gifted by Mary Kom

She is truly the golden girl! Mary Kom won her sixth title as she bagged the gold medal at the World Championship in New Delhi on Saturday. In the 48 kg category, she beat Ukraine's Hanna Okhota to become the world's most successful female boxer, jointly sharing the honour with Cuba's Felix Savon who also has six titles to her credit. As the country burst out applauding for its own champion, Amitabh Bachchan received an extremely special gift many of us would die to get our hands on!

Bachchan, on his social media handle, shared picture of a pair of gloves signed by the boxer that he received as a gift. "I ever value your BOXING GLOVES that you gifted me ! they are MY gold medals !!." he wrote.

Mary, who had won a silver medal at her first World Championship way back in 2001, thanked her fans for the never-ending encouragement.

"First of all, I would like to thank all my fans. Thank you guys, I don't have anything to give you. What I can give you is a gold for the country. They came especially for me and the Indian contingent. Today, I was a little bit emotional because for the last few years, I was not able to fight in 48 kg category," she said.

Congratulations once again!