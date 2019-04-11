Amitabh Bachchan doesn't want director Shoojit Sircar to visit the Black Hole, here’s why

Onkar Kulkarni April 11 2019, 2.14 pm April 11 2019, 2.14 pm

Astronomy buffs are going gaga over the pictures of the Black Hole released by the scientists from the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration. These are the first ever images of the Black Hole that mankind has ever witnessed. Soon after, the entire world got talking about the same, and the event also caught the eye of Bollywood personalities. Sushant Singh Rajput, who has often expressed his fascination with astronomy, took to his Instagram account to share the stunning pictures of the Black Hole.

One of the many members of the film fraternity who were amazed seeing the pictures is the award -inning director Shoojit Sircar. The filmmaker who helmed movies like Piku, Pink among others took to Twitter as he wrote, “First Black hole image is just unbelievable:) since yesterday I can’t think of anything else. I am craving to see more..actually I want to go there:)”

While Shoojit wishes to travel miles and miles away into space, his favourite actor Amitabh Bachchan pulls him back to the ground. The senior actor of Bollywood took to Twitter to reply to the director’s post. Big B’s reverted saying that he cannot travel miles to see the black hole as they are supposed to start shooting from the next month. LOL!

Shoojit and Amitabh share a great camaraderie. The last film the duo teamed up for was Pink (2016). Before that, the two also worked together on Deepika Padukone starrer Piku (2015). Back in 2005 Big B also acted in the director’s film called Shoebite, however, that film is yet to see the light of the day. The film is stuck due to its rights. Initially titled Johnny Walker and Johnny Mastana, it is based on M Night Shyamalan’s 1992 script Labor of Love. Bachchan plays John Pereira, a sexagenarian who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after his wife falls into a coma.