Ranjini Maitra June 14 2019, 6.05 pm June 14 2019, 6.05 pm

A couple of days back, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in a noble gesture, took it upon himself to help over 2000 farmers in distress. 2100 of them, from Bihar, were picked and their debts were paid off by Big B. On his blog, he also wrote that he desired to do something for the families of Jawans who lost their lives in the terrifying Pulwama terror attack. As promised, he has now handed over Rs 5 lakh each to all the 49 families of the martyrs.

"Another promise fulfilled ... I had wished to give some monetary gesture and consideration to the family .. I did ... The distribution is done under the aegis of the CRPF seniors, for the brave hearts were from the CRPF... It took a while to get the names and addresses of those that lost their lives, but our efforts were fruitful, even when we had given the intention, and sought advice or indication of how I could help them ... Finally it came from the GOI as well as through personal account …It took a while ...," he wrote on his blog.

As planned by Big B, the handover of the money was done at the Bachchans' Mumbai office premise and he involved children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan in it. "I wanted it to be done within the premise of Janak my office .. personally .. through the hands of the children .. and they Abhishek and Shweta got the blessings and affection," he wrote.