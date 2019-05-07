  3. Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi to start work on an untitled film

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi to start work on an untitled film

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the untitled film will go on the floors on May 10.

back
Amitabh BachchanAnnu KapoorEmraan HashmiEntertainmenthollywoodRumi Jaffrey
nextQuickies 7th May 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shine at the MET Gala, Robert Downey Jr. shares a BTS clip, Kangana's Mental Hai Kya to clash with Hrithik's Super 30 and more...

within