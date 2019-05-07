Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi to start work on an untitled film

Debanu Das May 07 2019, 7.44 pm May 07 2019, 7.44 pm

Amitabh Bachchan tasted success with the release of Badla in March and the actor is ready to start work again. This time, Big B will be starring opposition Emraan Hashmi in an untitled flick. This is the first time that the two actors will be working together. Though not a lot is known about the film, we do know that it will be a mystery thriller, as per a report on Mumbai Mirror. The film is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The yet-untitled-film is slated to go on the floors on May 10. As per a spokesperson from the team, it will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. The film will be based around a group of friends, a few of whom are lawyers who have retired from their profession. “It is a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends, some of whom are retired lawyers. They meet at a bungalow in Shimla and play a psychological game. It’s an intriguing story with Bachchan Saab as one of the lawyers, while Emraan plays a business tycoon. This is the first time that the two actors are working together. We are constructing a huge set of the bungalow at a Malad studio," Anand Pandit told Mumbai Mirror.

Big B is excited about his new project

T 3139-

A long standing commitment, now being fulfilled .. finally, to be a part of @anandpandit63's next production, starring @emraanhashmi and directed by #RumiJaffery. Releasing on 21st February 2020.@apmpictures #APMP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2019

Excited and elated to announce my next production starring @srbachchan and @emraanhashmi, directed by #RumiJaffery! Releasing in cinemas on 21st February 2020.@apmpictures #APMP pic.twitter.com/YjlaDjGbPV — Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) April 11, 2019

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film will also star Annu Kapoor. Anand told Mumbai Mirror that a group of writers were hired to work on the script. Rumi had added the final touches to it. The team plans to wrap up the Mumbai leg of the shoot by June 12. Rumi is known for his work on films such as Hero No 1, Biwi No 1 and Gali Gali Chor Hai. Amitabh Bachchan seemed to be excited about the project, tweeting about the development as early as April 11.