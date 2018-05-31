Amitabh Bachchan gears up to host KBC once again

Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling our hearts for decades now. The megastar as he is popularly known as on the global platform has been juggling between Bollywood films and small screen shows with efficiency.

The 75-year old actor is all set to hit the small screen this year with his hit reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC as it is commonly known as.

The makers of the show recently released the promo where the show’s favourite host Amitabh Bachchan is seen in his usual avatar playing with words. The makers have kept the flavor of the show same just like last year and this season too they try to connect with the common man. Have a look at the promo here.

Recently at the press conference of his show Dabangg star Salman Khan said that he believes that it was Amitabh Bachchan who first ventured into small screen and made way for actors like him, Shahrukh Khan and others to explore the small screen.

Big B started hosting the show back in the 2000’s and became the biggest star to venture into television. He still continues his domination as TRPs go rocket high with each season of KBC.

We have our hopes high this season as well and eagerly await for the show which will start airing from June 8.​