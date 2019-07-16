Darshana Devi July 16 2019, 11.21 am July 16 2019, 11.21 am

The Bachchans are known for treating fans with their million dollar throwback posts. From taking digs at each other with childhood pictures to putting up interesting anecdotes about their life, they have never failed to leave us entertained. Especially when it’s Amitabh Bachchan, one can’t ever expect a dull moment on social media. Tuesday was just another day when Big B took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from the days when he was shooting for his film Boss.

The picture is a post-pack-up shot which was taken on the sets of the film and has Senior Bachchan looking down while lost in deep thoughts. It sees him donning a grey suit with a yellow shirt beneath and his signature square-shaped black glasses. The picture was initially shared by filmmaker Avinash Gowariker, who, in his caption, spoke about how Big B ‘calms things down with his cool and dapper poise’ even after a hectic shoot in the ‘hot and humid conditions’.

Take a look at Amitabh’s post here:

Here’s Avinash’s post:

The film revolves around the story of a boy, played by Akshay Kumar, who gets disowned by his father and is raised by a businessman. He then transforms himself into Boss and fights for the good of the society.

Just recently, Amitabh also shared a throwback monochrome picture of him with his daughter Shweta Bachchan, in which the former was seen fixing his baby girl’s swimsuit. Pondering over how fast time flies, he wrote as part of his caption, “Ek din aisi thi aur pata hi nhi chala kab aisi hogayi.”

Take a look at Amitabh’s post here: