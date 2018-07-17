Amitabh Bachchan gets teary eyed as daughter Shweta makes her acting debut - watch video

Ever since Amitabh Bachchan posted some photos from an ad shoot a few months back, we had been eagerly looking forward to the final product majorly because it was the first time that his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda took the baton of acting. The wait was even more special because the father-daughter duo is in the same frame. And now that the advert is finally out, it has made not only us but Sr Bachchan too quite emotional. The jewellery advert, which brings together Shweta and Amitabh together for the first time is heartwarming.

In the ad we see a daughter accompanying her father to return the extra pension that has been credited to his account. The only complaint that we have is that you don't come to know that this ad is for a jewellery brand until the logo pops up at the end of the video.

Amitabh took to Twitter to share the video and said it's an emotional day for him. Check out the ad right here:

T 2870 - Emotional moment for me .. tears welling up every time I see it .. daughters are the BEST !! pic.twitter.com/7Jes2GDPBo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2018

This one is a far cry from other jewellery ads in which we see brides wearing some of the best products of the brand. And as for Shweta, she has got it in her genes. We hope to see her more often on the screen.