Amitabh Bachchan glows in Glasgow as he finishes shooting of Badla 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who had been shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla in Glasgow has finally completed shooting for the film. He shared an intense picture of himself announcing the same on social media.

Recently, the actor faced an awkward situation when on the streets of Glasgow, when a car drived past him and the passengers inside yelled saying, ‘Hey, Salman how are you doing?’ He was mistaken to be Salman Khan, although, we feel it’s just impossible for something like that to have happened considering the legendary actor’s star status.

But, being a humble man, he narrated the incident on social media in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

Speaking of the movie, Big B had revealed recently that he is pretty relieved to be away from prosthetics and heavy costumes. The actor had earlier donned prosthetics to look like a 12-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder called progeria in the 2009 movie Paa and also for his latest release 102 Not Out.

Discussing his other projects, he will be seen in Brahmastra and Thugs of Hindostan. Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, whereas Thugs features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in it.