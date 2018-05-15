Amitabh Bachchan grooves to Badumbaaa at his Sunday rituals

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday rituals at his residence witnessed an updated form of greeting. Sundays at Jalsa, Amitabh’s residence, see crowds gathering outside his door waiting to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor. Last Sunday too, Amitabh’s fans arrived in droves. And with his film 102 Not Out in theatres, Amitabh had a special treat for his fans.

T 2804 - The Sunday and BADUMBAA pic.twitter.com/xH5LOlNxh8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2018

The 75-year-old had been promoting Badumbaaa, a song from 102 Not Out very often. The film is doing quite well at the box office and on Sunday, Amitabh decided to do a little jig in front of the awaiting crowd. That was undoubtedly a surprise as Big B usually waved at the crowd for the last 36 years. Son Abhishek was not far away. In fact, he was hiding close to Amitabh and silently recorded the senior actor in his best moments.

In his usual white kurta and shawl, Amitabh waved and danced to the tunes of Badumbaaa as the crowd cheered him on and eventually joined him as well. It’s been ten days since the release of 102 Not Out and it has already earned Rs 36 crore.

102 Not Out is directed by Umesh Shukla and has Big B playing the role of a 102-year-old man who wants to be the oldest person alive. His son is a frustrated 75-year-old, played by Rishi Kapoor. The film saw Amitabh and Rishi coming together after a gap of 27 years.

Amitabh will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan which will star Aamir Khan as well as Katrina Kaif. It will be released during Diwali this year.