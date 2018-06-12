Amitabh Bachchan heads to London, Abhishek sees him off at the airport

This morning, our paparazzi snapped megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan at the airport. Big B is off to London for a work commitment, and Abhishek, like a doting son, came to drop his father at the airport.

The two kept it casual in grey hoodies. Regarded as one of the coolest father-son duos. We always love seeing the Bachchans together. Abhishek is very protective of his parents and one can recall an incident when he got trolled for staying with his parents in their house. He had replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Also, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked about his son getting trolled, he said that it’s a Western concept that when the child grows up, he moves out of his parents’ house. He stated that his son will be by his side until his last breath.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Manmarziyaan which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu in it. Then, he will be seen in Housefull 4 too, we hear. Big B will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan which stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. And in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.