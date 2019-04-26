Amitabh Bachchan in Abhishek Bachchan's throwback post is the perfect end to the week

Darshana Devi April 26 2019, 11.56 pm April 26 2019, 11.56 pm

There’s no denying that megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are the most-adored father-son duos in the Hindi film industry. The two share an unbreakable bond and their social media posts for each other are more than enough to prove the same. In many interviews, Big B has stated that Abhishek is his best friend. Even when it comes to taking hilarious digs at each other with unseen throwback photos, no one can beat the two. Friday was no different. Putting up a ‘Flashback Friday’ post, the actor took a trip down the memory and shared yet another unseen picture.

The old grey-scale image sees a dashing Amitabh, donning super cool sunglasses and woollen outfit, flashing his wide smile. Cute little Abhishek can be seen standing in front of his daddy, with the latter’s hand on his shoulder. The Manmarziyaan actor is also gazing intensely at something towards his right, wearing a confused expression on his face. But we just can’t get our eyes off Big B, who looks charming as ever! Thanks to AB for making our weekend even better!

Here’s Amitabh and little Abhishek from their old good days:

View this post on Instagram #flashbackfriday @amitabhbachchan @romesh.sharma A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Apr 26, 2019 at 2:03am PDT

In an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek shared how his father has always been ‘brutally honest’ with him. “My father has always treated me like a friend. His favourite line is, 'I'm going to give it to you in the solar plexus.' He has always been brutally honest with me," he said, adding that while he craves to hear praises from Big B, he doesn’t know how to handle it when the latter actually does it.

"It's very difficult. I have never said this, but it is. Because apart from being a co-star, a son, I'm also his biggest fan. And I genuinely say that. From the bottom of my heart, I believe that he is the greatest actor on earth.". He also went on to reveal that there have been many times when Big B hasn’t liked his work.