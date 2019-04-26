  3. Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's picture in Abhishek Bachchan throwback post will make your heart skip a beat

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan in Abhishek Bachchan's throwback post is the perfect end to the week

Abhishek Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane on Friday and shared an unseen picture of him with Amitabh Bachchan.

back
Abhishek BachchanAmitabh BachchanFlashback FridayKoffee with KaranmanmarziyaanThrowback
nextDavid Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan's wedding to Natasha Dalal, reveals details

within