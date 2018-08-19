home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan is a bundle of nerves as he starts shooting for the 10th season of KBC

First published: August 19, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Updated: August 19, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

The famous reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati can never be complete without host Amitabh Bachchan. Now, the megastar is back to the hot seat for the tenth season of KBC. He commenced shooting for the same on Saturday and is, indeed, a bundle of nerves as he announced the news on his social media plat​form.

Writing on his blog, he expressed, “The first day of shoot for KBC .. and the apprehensions and nervous energy eating up the intestines .. its been 18 years of KBC in India and the 10th season .. a majority of which have been associated with me .. seems strange but there it is .. those first days of its initiation in the year 2000, its struggles and trials, and now to be still at it in the year 2018 is by itself some revelation ..’”

He further wrote, “Yet when you witness their achievements and the liberation of all their woes , it is the most satisfying moment. A life changes and in some small way when ‘KBC’ is able to achieve that then the association with the game show is all the more worthy.”

The legendary superstar has hosted six seasons of the show, barring the third one that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. For those unaware, Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format of Who Wants To Be A Millionnaire.

 

