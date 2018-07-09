Amitabh Bachchan is chilling with granddaughter Navya...guess where?

A family that watches football together, stays together. In the present scenario, that's the best we could do with an age-old proverb. This is presently the scene with Bachchans as well. We earlier reported how they were flying to Russia to catch the FIFA World Cup finals live. Looks like Big B's darling daughter Shweta Nanda and grandchildren Navya and Agastya have also tagged along!

We, of course, want to know where are you chilling...but we have made our guess already!

Here's another snap of the family, sitting at what looks like a waiting space of a hotel. They've already reached Russia, is it? Or, is it a mid-way halt?

Earlier on Monday, Abhishek had shared a picture while en route Russia.

Big B was shooting in Glasgow for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla post which he flew to London. Now, we see he has joined Junior Bachchan along with most of the family members.

And he is definitely delighted to have the company of his grandchildren.

Just, we wonder where the two Bachchan ladies are!