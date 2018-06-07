Amitabh Bachchan is honoured to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, calls this generation impeccable

He is a megastar, the ultimate Shahenshah of the film industry, yet, he remains extremely humble and grounded as a human being. We’re talking about Amitabh Bachchan, who is always so warm and cordial to even a complete stranger.

The actor who has started shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all praises for them. He had shared pictures from sets where he was seen hugging them both. Now, he has taken to his Twitter page and expressed his happiness on working with the talented youngsters. He wrote that he feels honoured to be sharing the same frame as Ranbir and Alia and calls the young generation exquisite and impeccable. Check out his tweet here:

T 2829 - A joy and an honour and an absolute delight to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia .. first day of shoot for 'Brahmastra' .. this generation is simply exquisite and impeccable .. no pictures because cannot release them .. but I do have them .. MANY .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 6, 2018

So much humility! Speaking of the movie, the actor had recently revealed on his blog that the crew was trying different looks for the film. He wrote, “The fresh new film, ‘Brahmastra’ .. the entire day was spent battling with the look for the film .. its a tedious job, sticking removing applying de applying and applying again, until some decision is reached .. and then on to the sets for blocking .. these are all new and unknown expressions for me, unknown in the times that I worked, unknown to most of my generation .. but it must be appreciated that the meticulous planning of the director and the production has to be appreciated .. such efforts were never seen in our time .. May this fresh and new generation with whom I have the honour and pleasure of working, give me learning and educate me in the qualities that I lack ..”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will be releasing on August 15, 2019.