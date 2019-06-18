Darshana Devi June 18 2019, 11.02 pm June 18 2019, 11.02 pm

Bollywood’s superstar Amitabh Bachchan is known to have a keen interest in sports. As much as he is adored by the people for his acting skills, he is equally loved for his sense of humour too. He often comes up with witty posts on social media, leaving his fans and followers in splits. This time, it’s about his response to a popular cricketer’s statement that has caught our attention. We are talking about Rohit Sharma, whose video seems to have hugely impressed Big B.

After India beat Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sharma was quizzed during a press conference about what advice he would like to give to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of the situation of ‘crisis’. To which, the player replied, “Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to main bataunga, abhi kya bataunga (If I ever become Pakistan’s coach, I’ll definitely let you know, what can I say now?), making everyone in the room go LOL. Retweeting the clip posted by a page, Bachchan captioned it as ‘super’.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet for Rohit Sharma here:

Only recently, the Thugs Of Hindostan actor took a dig at the ICC after the heavy rains washed away some of the cricket matches in the tournament. He tweeted asking for the tournament to be shifted to India, adding that ‘we need the rain’ with rolling with laughter emoticons.

Here’s Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet:

shift the tournament WC 2019 to India .. we need the rain .. !!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KcGAAEODyr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Bachchan commenced the shooting of his upcoming Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow on Tuesday. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film co-stars Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann Khurrana and is slated to the screens on April 24 2020.