Amitabh Bachchan marks the 36th year of his Sunday ritual

B-Town megastar Amitabh Bachchan's stardom has managed to earn him a humungous fan following across the globe. His way of expressing love and gratitude to all his fans is what makes him even more special. Case in point is his regular Sunday routine. As we all are aware, the actor has been carrying on with his ritual of greeting and waving at fans outside Jalsa every Sunday. Can you believe that it has been 36 years since he started the ritual?

The senior actor treated us with glimpses of his Sunday darshan on Monday. The pictures he put up see the actor waving at his sea of fans gathered outside Jalsa. The actor initially thought that it has been 32 years. He later put up an apology post correcting that it has been ’36 years’ and ‘not 32’.

On the work front, Big B is currently busy with his upcoming film Brahmastra. The film, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Bachchan often shares inside pictures from the sets of the film on his Instagram. He also has Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

