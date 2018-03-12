Amitabh Bachchan meets Twitter team; learns how it works

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never fails to keep his fans excited through social media. He keeps sharing his old memories in the form of pictures and the netizens simply love it. Not long ago, Big-B had accused the microblogging site Twitter of reducing the number of Twitter followers. Big B had threatened to quit Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan is now the most followed Indian actor on the social media platform. Shah Rukh currently commands a legion of 3,29,44,338 followers and is closely followed by the senior Bachchan with 3,29,02,353 followers. The difference of 2,599 followers, at the time of the threat, seems to have upset the Sholay star.

.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

“Twitter! You reduced my number of followers. Haha! That’s a joke. Time to get off from you. Thank you for the ride. There are many ‘other’ fish in the sea — and a lot more exciting!” he had tweeted. But now, clearing the air, Twitter people decided to pay Mr. Bachchan a visit and explain to him how their website functioned.

Sharing a picture with the team today, Amitabh wrote how the Twitter team came from across the seas to visit him at work and to explain to him how the microblogging site works.

T 2619 - The Twitter team came from across the seas to visit me at work and to explain to me how TWITTER works .. thank you !

The truth of the working is so 'apparent' !! pic.twitter.com/RTJdHkepZb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2018

On the work front, Bachchan is shooting for Thugs of Hindostan which is scheduled to release in Diwali 2018. He will also be co-starring with Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out. Amitabh and Rishi will reunite on screen after 27 years.