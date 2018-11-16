Amitabh Bachchan on Aaradhya Bachchan's 7th: Live long, live happy, live with pride

Bollywood’s living legend Amitabh Bachchan is a true-blue family man. Despite his seemingly busy schedule, he ensures he takes some quality time out for his family. Be it a family getaway or a meal together at their home, Big B’s love that he holds in his heart for his family is incomparable. It’s little Aaradhya’s 7th birthday today (November 16) and the doting grandfather’s beautiful wish will surely warm your heart!

The Shehenshah took to his blog to wish his granddaughter and also attached two adorable photos of the little munchkin. The pictures see Aaradhya dressed in a white printed tee and blue denims. She can also be seen donning a light pink hair band and looks as cute as a button!

".. on the eve of the little ones presence in this world .. love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true .. Aaradhya Bachchan .. the blessings of a daughter in the house. … live long .. live happy .. live with pride ..,” Wrote the angry young man in his blog post.

Aaradhya is often spotted in mommy Aishwarya’s Instagram posts too. Here’s a recent picture that the former Miss World shared during Diwali.

We wonder what mommy and daddy Abhishek have planned for the little one!

A very happy birthday to you Aaradhya!