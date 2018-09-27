Amitabh Bachchan opens up on Yash Chopra on his 86th birth anniversary

The much-awaited trailer of Thugs of Hindostan is finally here and social media can’t keep calm. Of course, there’s a lot of talk about the trailer and some of the characters resembling their counterparts from Pirates of the Carribean, but we’re not going to talk about that here. We noticed that the trailer was launched on Yash Chopra’s 86th birthday. On this occasion, Amitabh Bachchan had fond memories to recall.

At the launch event, Amitabh traveled down memory lane and recalled the days when the legendary filmmaker used to sit in a small office with only an accountant, surrounded by a few props from the film sets. The actor reminisced about the old days and then went on to elaborate on the production house becoming the behemoth that it is today. Bachchan further added how working with Yash Raj Films makes him feel at home. The actor also remembered the times when the late film director stood by him whenever things went downhill for the star.

Moving on to Thugs of Hindostan, the film stars a stellar lineup of actors including Amitabh himself, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is set to release in November 8.