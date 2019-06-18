Soheib Ahsan June 18 2019, 11.27 am June 18 2019, 11.27 am

The celebration of India’s success against Pakistan in the world cup match may have overshadowed the victory of the Indian hockey team. Their win, however, has not gone unnoticed. Even as the world is in celebratory mode over Team India's win, Amitabh Bachchan took notice of the Hockey team's success and congratulated them for the feat. The Indian hockey team won a Gold in the FIH series. In the finals, they beat South Africa by 5-1. It is indeed a moment to rejoice and Amitabh Bachchan via a tweet shared his excitement on team India's win. Check out Big B's tweet below:

congratulations team India .. you make us so proud ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/M48EYZ5cZn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

This win was also a personal victory for player Ramandeep Singh who has been battling depression for the past year. He suffered an injury in his right knee during an India vs Pakistan match at the FIH Championship trophy last year in June. The injury was expected to keep him out of action for the next two years. The player missed key tournaments before making a quick recovery and leaping back into the field. On his return, he suffered a stress fracture in his ankle. With his entire career threatened by back-to-back injuries, Ramandeep Singh descended into depression which affected his performance. Trying hard to get back up, he made a successful comeback in the FIH semi-finals by scoring two crucial goals against Japan. With the victory against South Africa, Ramandeep Singh has moved past his bad days. He added that in order to fight his depression he made reading a constant habit and spoke to close friends regularly.