Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on Veeru Devgan’s demise

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 9.26 pm May 28 2019, 9.26 pm

The film industry, on May 27, came to a standstill after waking up to the news of Veeru Devgan’s demise. Bollywood’s veteran action and stunt director and Ajay Devgn’s father – Veeru Devgan – took his last breath on Monday after a prolonged illness. As soon as the news broke, an ocean of celebrities gathered at Ajay Devgn’s residence to offer their condolences. Devgan’s funeral took place on the same day and was attended by a lot of B-townies, including Amitabh Bachchan.

Later in the day, the PINK actor, who has worked with Veeru Devgan in several films, penned a heart-warming note on Devgan’s death. In his blog, Big B mentioned that it was during the shooting for Chehre that he received the tragic news and how he decided to observe one-minute silence on the sets to remember the action director. Further, Amitabh Bachchan also opened up on his closeness with Veeru Devgan and remembered the days when they worked together.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn at Veeru Devgan's funeral.

An excerpt from Amitabh Bachchan’s long post read, “Veeru Devgan… action director and coordinator extraordinaire... who from those humble beginnings as a stand-in stuntman, went on to become one of the most prominent Action Directors of the film industry... who brought in innovative action sequences and executed them to perfection... who created job opportunities for innumerable stuntmen to work with him in his action team - many of whom in the years to come became independent action directors and Producers of film; Veeru Ji himself maturing on to becoming a Producer Director... and most importantly raised, groomed and gave to the industry, another fine talent - Ajay Devgan , his son !”

He continued, “Veeru ji and I came close... we worked together in most of my films where he did the action... his team was one happy lot, ever smiling ever helpful ever servile to their master… Veeru Ji himself was a learner each day... no matter what the circumstances he was always keen to learn camera positions, operations, lenses; at times knowing more about them than the DOP themselves... and ever keen to operate the camera himself ..”

At the funeral, Big B was among the last celebrities to arrive and also the last one to leave. He stood alongside Veeru’s son and actor Ajay Devgn like a rock.