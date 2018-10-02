Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt tribute to the late Krishna Raj Kapoor

Krishna Raj Kapoor breathed her last on Monday at the age of 87 due to cardiac arrest. Big B along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda, was seen as a constant support at the funeral of Krishna which took place in Chembur, Mumbai.

Sharing his thoughts on the Kapoor matriarch and mother to Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda, Amitabh penned down in his blog, “Krishna Raj Kapoor .. the matriarch of the family .. the epitome of grace and dignity .. gentle and loving to all .. caring .. faultless in etiquette and family protocol .. she kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond ..”

Further, he also quoted Krishna Raj Kapoor’s famous lines.“When you shall go as a bride into your husbands home, you must decide whether you want to carry scissors with you or a pair of knitting needles… Scissors symbolising the cutting of relations in the new home and family; knitting needles, to knit the family together…” Amitji wrote.

Well not just this, Big B also made quite a revelation about Krishan’s wish to get her final send-off with multi-religious prayers. “Insisted that when she goes she wants to have the prayers conducted by the 4 faiths : Sikh Gurubani, Hindu Pandit schloks, Priest Christian from the Bible, and words from the Quran ..”

Indeed a beautiful read, courtesy Senior Bachchan. For the uninitiated, Krishna, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, was the sister of a well-known villain, the late Prem Nath and comedian Rajendra Nath.