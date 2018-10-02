image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt tribute to the late Krishna Raj Kapoor

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt tribute to the late Krishna Raj Kapoor

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 02 2018, 11.15 pm
back
Amitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentKrishna Raj KapoorRaj Kapoor
nextIs this how Alia Bhatt made Ranbir Kapoor a part of Krishna Raj's funeral?
ALSO READ

Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 10’s first crorepati has a heart wrenching story

Amitabh Bachchan’s response irks Tanushree Dutta

Thugs Of Hindostan trailer invites Memes from Hindostan