Amitabh Bachchan raises questions over his Twitter followers, again

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active users of social media, regularly sharing updates of his activities. Amitabh is adept at balancing his work and tweeting his heart out every day, without fail. Naturally, when you put all that effort and see a lot of activity on your account, you’d expect your follower count to jump. Unfortunately for Amitabh, that’s not the case.

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Big B has often expressed his frustrations on losing his followers. Earlier this year, he had even threatened to quit the microblogging site when he noticed a huge chunk of his followers being wiped out, and he fell behind Shah Rukh Khan, in terms of follower count.

The threat was so violent, Twitter bosses flew to the legendary actor to explain the system to him. Back then, Twitter had gone on a spambot clearing spree, leading to many fake accounts being removed from the website. Many reports attributed Bachchan’s loss of followers to the deletion of fake accounts.

T 2619 - The Twitter team came from across the seas to visit me at work and to explain to me how TWITTER works .. thank you !

The truth of the working is so 'apparent' !! pic.twitter.com/RTJdHkepZb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2018

Today, the actor was irked again. He wondered how Twitter managed to keep the number of followers ‘constant’ despite ‘maximum activity.’ Bachchan’s questions were directed at the Twitter management and from the sound of it, he is far from pleased. After all, Bachchan is a people’s person and he wants to reach out to his fans, not lose them.

T 2793 - Dear Twitter Management , its quite amazing how you manage to keep numbers of followers CONSTANT, & not moving AT ALL despite maximum activity !!👏👏👏👏👏.. well done !! I mean how do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6 !! pic.twitter.com/oDZU9xxYAZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

No matter how big a 'superstar' you are, you never stop being insecure. https://t.co/DmG6DbSVAd — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) February 1, 2018

'reduced my number of followers'? And that bothers him? Black Mirror with a desi-twist :) https://t.co/i0iyMiRxvw — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 1, 2018

TWITTER?! Y U DO THEES?



Going by the picture he shared, Amit ji Bachchan ji shall now try to digitally strangle you. 🙄 https://t.co/XuiHMqHHyR — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) February 1, 2018

When Amitabh had threatened to quit Twitter, many of his fans were seriously worried. There were, however, a few others who believed that the senior actor was overacting.