Amitabh Bachchan raises questions over his Twitter followers, again

First published: May 03, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Updated: May 03, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active users of social media, regularly sharing updates of his activities. Amitabh is adept at balancing his work and tweeting his heart out every day, without fail. Naturally, when you put all that effort and see a lot of activity on your account, you’d expect your follower count to jump. Unfortunately for Amitabh, that’s not the case.

Big B has often expressed his frustrations on losing his followers. Earlier this year, he had even threatened to quit the microblogging site when he noticed a huge chunk of his followers being wiped out, and he fell behind Shah Rukh Khan, in terms of follower count.

The threat was so violent, Twitter bosses flew to the legendary actor to explain the system to him. Back then, Twitter had gone on a spambot clearing spree, leading to many fake accounts being removed from the website. Many reports attributed Bachchan’s loss of followers to the deletion of fake accounts.

Today, the actor was irked again. He wondered how Twitter managed to keep the number of followers ‘constant’ despite ‘maximum activity.’ Bachchan’s questions were directed at the Twitter management and from the sound of it, he is far from pleased. After all, Bachchan is a people’s person and he wants to reach out to his fans, not lose them.

When Amitabh had threatened to quit Twitter, many of his fans were seriously worried. There were, however, a few others who believed that the senior actor was overacting.

