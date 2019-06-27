Divya Ramnani June 27 2019, 10.14 am June 27 2019, 10.14 am

A father-daughter relationship is among one of the most sacred and beautiful things in the world, and the bond that they share is, undoubtedly, special. There’s a reason why daughters are always referred to as daddy’s little girl, irrespective of how old they get. One such case is that of legendary Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan. It is a known fact that the Piku actor shares a great rapport with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Well, it wasn’t Shweta’s birthday or any other special occasion, but papa Big B got a little emotional on Wednesday night.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared two pictures along with his daughter Shweta. While one was from her childhood, the other seemed to be a fresh click. The first picture was a monochrome that featured the Agneepath actor and a little Shweta, while they were on a beach and he was busy fixing her swimwear. The second image seemed to be a candid moment, where both Big B and Shweta were all smiles as they hugged each other. A sight to behold indeed! Amitabh Bachchan, in his caption, appeared to be surprised over how his daughter grew up so fast. Time flies!

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s heartwarming post for daughter Shweta Bachchan here:

Shweta has always been her daddy's beloved daughter. It was on Koffee With Karan 6 that Abhishek revealed how she is Big B's favourite child and no one else will matter to him when Shweta is in the room.