Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 10.50 pm June 11 2019, 10.50 pm

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan became the latest celebrity to fall prey to cybercrime on Monday night as his Twitter account got hacked by a Turkish hacker group. It came to our notice when a series of anti-India and pro-Pakistan messages were posted from the megastar’s account and the hacker even changed the profile picture of the star to that of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Big B’s fans later breathed a sigh of relief when the actor’s account was restored. A day after the incident, the 76-year-old is an active social media member and got back with his amusing tweets.

One of his fan pages posted an interesting video of a foreigner in London making bhel like a pro and selling it by the roadside. The fan can be heard asking the man from the background, "From where did to learn this?" To this, the man replied, “I learned from the masters.” While sharing the video, the Twitter user also tagged Senior Bachchan in his post which was soon noticed by the latter. Amused by the foreigner, Big B came up with a hilarious reply to the post. He shared the post and captioned it as ‘bhery bhel done’ and his reply has made a lot of netizens go ROFL!

Take a look at Amitabh’s tweet here:

bhery bhel done 🤣 https://t.co/xMNpRT8ZCe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Big B has replied to a fan’s tweet. Earlier, a fan shared a throwback picture of the Thugs Of Hindostan actor from the days when he was in college. The actor was quick to reply to the same saying that the picture was from Sherwood College, Nainital when he and his school mates had gone to play a game of football.

Here’s Big B’s tweet:

no ... this is not Alipur Calcutta .. its 1957, Sherwood College , Nainital .. an off week end when the senior school went down to a valley open ground to relax and play .. we were all playing football .. https://t.co/UXhxkCqQDK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2019