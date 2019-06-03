Ranjini Maitra June 03 2019, 7.16 pm June 03 2019, 7.16 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 46th anniversary on Monday. In an age where relationships are so fragile and often do not sustain for long, nearly five decades of togetherness are true couple goals! While family, fans, colleagues, and well-wishers shower their blessings on Mr and Mrs Bachchan, Big B wrote his blog of the day, sharing a hilarious trivia about their life together. Did you know that his father, late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, asked him to get married before he went on a trip with Jaya?

"I lived on the 7th Road of this society .. on a rented house .. marriage had been decided among us .. nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb .. just the two families and .. done .. off to London, my first trip ever and hers too .. Zanjeer a success and a promise that if it did well we would all - a gang of our friends - would go on a holiday to London," Big B writes, elaborating on his plans.

View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 2, 2019 at 7:37pm PDT

It doesn't matter how grown up you are or whether you are a star; going on a trip first requires you to inform your parents. He did so. And this is what followed!

"Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England .. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you .. you both are alone .. yes .. if you have to go marry and go .. ok .. pandit and family informed .. next day all set .. flight at night .. marriage to finish before the flight...," the actor wrote.

That's too short a notice for flight, but we are sure it all turned out just fine!

"Thank you all in my advance response of the wishes for the 3rd June .. I am grateful for your love and affection and remembrance...," he concluded.