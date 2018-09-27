Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he is missing from Karan's groupfie with Deepika, Ranbir

Karan Johar, on Wednesday, left fans spellbound when he posted one of the most epic pictures in the history of Bollywood. The picture features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in one frame and is currently spreading on the internet like wild fire. However, despite going nuts over the photo, fans also wondered why Aamir’s Thugs Of Hindostan co-stars Big B and Katrina Kaif (who is also Alia’s BFF) were missing in the million dollar picture. At the trailer of TOH that took place on Thursday, Amitabh finally revealed the reason.

The picture was clicked at Ranbir’s house on Wednesday night where the A-listers gathered for a party hosted by the Sanju actor. Much to our surprise, Big B and Kat were not invited to the party and both the stars are deeply upset about the same.

With regards to Kat not being in the viral picture, we guess that things are still awkward between the exes. Though the actor shares a deep bond with Alia, the presence of Alia and her ex Ranbir in the same party wouldn’t have gone too well with her. All said and done, the absence of Big B, who could have easily attended the get-together, still leaves us wondering what made Ranbir keep his Brahmastra co-star away from the party.