Amitabh Bachchan shares his greatest compliment from his idol Dilip Kumar

More than awards, actors nowadays cherish handwritten notes from their seniors in the industry, especially if it is from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Latest to receive his accolades were Padmaavat actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. However, there is one letter that Big B got and cherishes the most and that is from his idol Dilip Kumar.

On the completion of 13 years of his film Black, Bachchan took to Twitter to share the letter by Kumar given to him a few years ago.

T 2604 - 13 Years of BLACK .. and the greatest compliment from my idol Dilip Saheb, Dilip Kumar - Yusuf Khan ! .. the history of the Indian Film Industry shall always be referred to as '.. before Dilip Kumar; and after Dilip Kumar ..' pic.twitter.com/QEhnGiSpvh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring Rani Mukerji. In the letter, Dilip Kumar wrote, “With tears of pride in her eyes Saira handed over the print out of your (Big B) eloquent tribute to my work (Dilip Kumar) in your blog. I read it once, then again and again... I am certainly privileged to know from your affectionate compliments that someone as knowledgeable and competent as you has liked my work. Yes, now that you have reminded me, I can recall the scenes that brought us together before the cameras for Shakti. I should say the respect and admiration are mutual. Not just Shakti, your work in several films I have watched has been world class and inimitable.”

Legend Dilip Kumar also wrote about Big B’s Black in the letter, “In recent times, I can remember Black and, if I remember right, Saira and I were at a loss for words at the premiere night, after the curtain came down, to express our myriad feelings of admiration for your outstanding performance. It is a pity the film missed the Oscar nomination. If any Indian actor, in my personal opinion, deserves the world’s most coveted award, it is you.”

Amitabh and Dilip came together on the silver screen only once for Ramesh Sippy’s Shakti (1982). Dilip Kumar essayed the role of a cop and Amitabh’s father, while Bachchan chose to be on the wrong side of the law. The film explored the father-son relationship and its complexities. It also starred Smita Patil, Rakhee and Amrish Puri.

Big B also shared a few more posts regarding his experience and big wins for Black.

T 2604 - .. and the accolades for the film BLACK and the recognition never ever fades .. humbled honoured and blessed .. national award and many others .. Salman and Hollywood actor, too .. and the family at the National Awards .. they the best pic.twitter.com/1WBjNbqTdc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

T 2604 - 13 YEARS of my film 'BLACK' .. an incredible experience ! still haunts me in extraordinary memory and detail of working with the genius of SLB .. the Bhansali !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7488TCqPhE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s film Thugs of Hindostan also starring Aamir Khan. He will soon start shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund followed by Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.