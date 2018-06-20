home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan shares stills from Shah Rukh Khan productions' Badla

First published: June 19, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Updated: June 19, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been in the news for his upcoming film Brahmastra, is also simultaneously shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. The film will see him sharing the screen space with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu for the second time. Excited about the reunion, Taapsee earlier took to Twitter to announce the same. And now, Big B too treated fans with some stills from the film.

Badla will mark the fourth collaboration of Big B and Ghosh after Te3n, Kahaani and Aladin. The murder mystery will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The Shahenshah of Bollywood, who’s currently in Glasgow shooting for the film, shared pictures of himself dressed in a black suit on Twitter. His caption indicates that he’s finally relieved to be away from prosthetics and heavy costumes.

The 75-year-old, who seems to be tired of the heavy usage of prosthetics and costumes in his films, also described the same as a ‘torture’, previously on his blog. “Tomorrow is a torture. Prosthetic make-up for two film looks and trials. That sticky beard that extra beard that headlocks and the lot. I thought I had had a lifetime of it but no, there is always more to come,” he had written. The actor also donned heavy prosthetic make-up in Paa, 2009 and his latest film 102 Not Out.

Meanwhile, Bachchan has two more films titled Brahmastra and Thugs Of Hindostan in his books.

 

