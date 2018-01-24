Amitabh Bachchan sings a cappella!

Apart from being a talented actor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is also a gifted singer. He has sung songs such as ‘Main yahan tu wahan’ for Baghban, Ekla Chalo Re for Kahaani and ‘Kyun Re’ for Teen. Recently, the actor had recorded a song till 4 am after attending a wedding, which could well be a cappella.

T 2591 - The many expressions for the ACAPELLA number I sang last night and shot today .. acapella, where the entire song is done by one voice - singing orchestra sounds .. all .. see it soon !!! pic.twitter.com/XfaHEKe3YB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 23, 2018

The veteran actor took to twitter to share the collage of pictures that shows his different expressions. He shared that he was singing an a cappella. The Pink actor even described what a cappella means, “A song done by one voice,” he wrote.

“It's time for A-Capella. And for those that are as ignorant and uneducated as me, A-Capella is a style of song where each and every sound that you hear - the voice of the singer, the drums, the bass guitar, the percussions, the chorus of singing voices all is done by the singer. One voice, one song, one man and one me," he added.

Recently, the actor had shared a similar collage of black and white images of his different expressions for his screen test for Brahmastra. It seems that Bachchan has really taken a liking for collages. He is shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan, which will release on November 7, 2018.