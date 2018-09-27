Amitabh Bachchan steers clear of Tanushree Dutta’s harassment claims

The #metoo campaign has made its way into discussions once again. Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against her co-star Nana Patekar has created quite a stir in the industry. Even as the social space is buzzing with activity over her revelations, many from the industry have chosen to steer clear from commenting on it. At the trailer launch event of Thugs of Hindostan, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan dismissed questions asking about his stance on the recent controversy surrounding Tanushree’s claims of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar. When asked to comment on it, Bachchan said, “Neither am I Tanushree, nor am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?”

Tanushree Dutta claimed that Patekar had misbehaved with her while on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn OK Pleassss. She further commented that the film’s choreographer and the director were complicit of the abuse and that she was hounded and harassed by goons since the incident.

Bachchan’s reply was drastically different from what some of his colleagues said. The event also included Aamir Khan, who said, “Without knowing anything I cannot comment on this. But if something has happened, it is always sad and people should investigate.”

Meanwhile, in a media interaction, when Salman Khan was asked about the controversy, he replied, "I'm not aware of what you're talking about, thank you!" It's pretty clear that he didn't want to comment on the entire situation.

Dutta also said that many in Bollywood knew about Patekar’s harassment of female actors but didn’t speak out about it. She added that actors such as Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth worked with him even though he is known to be indecent.