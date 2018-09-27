Amitabh Bachchan swells with pride at his children’s successes

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most active celebs on the social media. His Twitter and Instagram is filled with updates of his life and thoughts. From shooting to meeting his fans every Sunday, Big B keeps his followers updated on his life. Recently, he posted a childhood picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan on Instagram and while the image is sweet, the post that accompanies it is touching.

In the picture we see the very little Abhishek and Shweta enjoying ice cream at a stall. Along with the picture Big B has penned an emotional post. The words are swelling with pride at his kids’ achievements and successes. He details Shweta’s new clothing line launch and her venture as an author and then moves on to how Abhishek made him tear up with his performance in Manmarziyaan. Like every parent, Big B ponders on how he never thought his kids would make him this proud.

Talking about Big B’s movies, he will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which is slated to release on November 8, 2018. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The trailer of TOH was launched on Thursday and Big B is surely the one who is stealing the show.