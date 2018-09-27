Amitabh Bachchan swells with pride at his children’s successes

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most active celebs on the social media. His Twitter and Instagram is filled with updates of his life and thoughts. From shooting to meeting his fans every Sunday, Big B keeps his followers updated on his life. Recently, he posted a childhood picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan on Instagram and while the image is sweet, the post that accompanies it is touching.
View this post on Instagram
When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands ; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand ; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian’ , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today 🤗💖❤️💕
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on
In the picture we see the very little Abhishek and Shweta enjoying ice cream at a stall. Along with the picture Big B has penned an emotional post. The words are swelling with pride at his kids’ achievements and successes. He details Shweta’s new clothing line launch and her venture as an author and then moves on to how Abhishek made him tear up with his performance in Manmarziyaan. Like every parent, Big B ponders on how he never thought his kids would make him this proud.
View this post on Instagram
This Diwali, be prepared to be Thugged. Presenting the poster of #ThugsOfHindostan #TOHTrailer OUT ON 27TH SEPTEMBER! @amitabhbachchan @_aamirkhan @katrinakaif @fatimasanashaikh @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial @tohthefilm #yrf #amitabhbachchan #aamirkhan #katrinakaif #fatimasanashaikh #movies #bollywood #poster #bollywoodmovies #yrffilms #8thnovember #instalike #instalove #staytuned
A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf) on
Talking about Big B’s movies, he will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which is slated to release on November 8, 2018. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The trailer of TOH was launched on Thursday and Big B is surely the one who is stealing the show.