image
Friday, September 28th 2018
English
Amitabh Bachchan swells with pride at his children’s successes

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan swells with pride at his children’s successes

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 27 2018, 10.12 pm
back
Aamir KhanAbhishek BachchanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentFatima Sana ShaikhGame Of ThronesInstagramkatrina kaifShweta Nanda BachchanThugs of Hindostan
nextLoveyatri: Supreme Court stays FIR against Salman Khan movie
ALSO READ

Amitabh Bachchan steers clear of Tanushree Dutta’s harassment claims

Thugs of Hindostan: From Pirates to Baahubali, YRF covered it all!

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he is missing from Karan's groupfie with Deepika, Ranbir