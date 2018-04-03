Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu to reunite for Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller?

Post working on the Shoojit Sircar-directed Pink in 2016, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are all geared up to reunite for a film by Sujoy Ghosh. Amitabh was reportedly impressed by Taapsee when she pulled off a 13-page scene in just one take. “The film produced by Sunir Kheterpal is tentatively titled Badla. A crime thriller, it is expected to roll in mid- June. Mr Bachchan has liked the script but is yet to sign on the dotted line but Taapsee has already committed to the project. The makers have already started work on the prep,” said a source to Mumbai Mirror.

Amitabh had previously worked with Sujoy in Aladin (2009), which also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez. He had also worked on Ribhu Dasgupta’s thriller Te3n with Amitabh, Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is currently working on Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in Amritsar. Abhishek teased fans with some pictures from the film on his social media account. Amitabh had come across them and had even commented that Abhishek’s looks would have made the Sikh members of their family proud.

Amitabh, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out. He is also working on Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.