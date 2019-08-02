Soheib Ahsan August 02 2019, 9.37 am August 02 2019, 9.37 am

Life is not full of second chances, which is why getting one is something to be thankful for. Amitabh Bachchan is definitely thankful for it and even remembers the date it happened. August 2nd, which fans eagerly refer to as Big B's second birthday is the anniversary of the actor's recovery from an accident that took place on the sets of Coolie in 1982. He tweeted in memory of the incident stating that the love and prayers of his fans are a debt that he can never repay.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

T 3244 - Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..🙏🙏🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019

While shooting for Coolie in 1982, Amitabh Bachchan in a fight scene at the University of Bangalore suffered a serious internal abdomen injury, a ruptured spleen to be exact. At the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, he was declared clinically dead and put on a ventilator. After several surgeries, he gradually began recovering August 2 onwards. During this time, he was prayed for by innumerable people in India and overseas as well. Soon after his recovery, he returned to finish the film which released in 1983.

Earlier he had also addressed the injury in his blog stating, "There is a long history to the events of those times .. one that shall not be able to be narrated here .. though I do make insincere promises that someday they shall be spoken of."

Interestingly, this injury even led to a change in the film's ending as well. Director Manmohan Desai originally planned for Amitabh Bachchan to be killed off towards the end of the film but changed his mind after his near-fatal injury. Desai felt that this ending would upset fans very much. For this reason, the film ends with Amitabh Bachchan recovering from his injuries with everyone around him praying for his recovery which is not far from the truth itself.

Currently, the Bhootnath actor has just finished shooting for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo and is now shooting for the next season of KBC.