Amitabh Bachchan thinks his grandchildren have replaced him, here's why

Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 4.14 pm May 22 2019, 4.14 pm

There’s no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. But the megastar also has tonnes of other factors that set him apart from the rest. One of these qualities is the affection he holds in his heart for his family. Mr Bachchan is a true blue family man and time and again he has proved the same. Coming to his grandchildren, he has taken every chance to express his love for them and how they keep him occupied. Recently, in one of his tweets, Big B mentioned that now his grandkids have even replaced him in his family.

It was when a fan posted some throwback pictures of the actor which have him playing with his little Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others outside his bungalow. The pictures also see a younger Jaya Bachchan enjoying her time with her family. It has attached a quote of Jaya, a part of which reads, “When Amit is at home, the atmosphere changes-I like the way the six Bachchan kids are growing up together. There’s a strong sense of security in their togetherness.” Big B was quick to notice the same and retweeted the post saying, “Good times…now the grandchildren replace” and added hearts and laughing emoticons.

Check out Amitabh’s tweet here:

good times .. now the grand children replace ..🙏🙏❤️❤️🤣🤣 https://t.co/klVm2Vkk7n — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 22, 2019

Talking about his grandkids, the actor confessed in an interview that he loves spoiling them. "Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. I've loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me," he said.

Bachchan is spotted with his grandkids, Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda on numerous occasions-be it family outings or social media. The timeless bond that the Bachchan family share for each other have always left us smitten!