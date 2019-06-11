Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 12.15 am June 11 2019, 12.15 am

With millions of followers, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle will prove to seem lucrative to anyone! On Monday night, it fell prey to hacking by a Turkish hacker outfit who seems to be pro-Pakistani! The display picture of the profile was replaced with one of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The hacker also sent out a 'Love Pakistan' message and tagged Imran Khan in the tweet. He also had messages for the Iceland Republic.

Amitabh Bachchan twitter account hacked, Imran Khan pics posted

Amitabh Bachchan twitter account hacked, Imran Khan pics posted

Earlier, actor Shahid Kapoor's social media handles were also hacked just prior to the birth of his baby boy. Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan has also faced the same.

Amitabh Bachchan twitter account hacked, Imran Khan pics posted

Amitabh Bachchan twitter account hacked, Imran Khan pics posted