Amitabh Bachchan unleashes a pool of memories with his World Photography Day posts

On World Photography Day, the social media feeds came alive with the most beautiful moments. How could our Bollywood celebrities not share their special ones? We were scurrying through Twitter when we came across the post by Amitabh Bachchan and it surely sent us into a pool of memories.

He shared a few pictures from his archives. While some pictures see him clicking a young Abhishek Bachchan and father late Harivanshrai Bachchan, some see him holding the camera and testing his photography skills.

T 2905 - world photography day .. pic.twitter.com/7xFEzCvgk4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 19, 2018

How time flies! The art of photography may have evolved, from physical reels to instant captures, but the feeling remains the same.

T 2905 - World Photography Day .. today 19th Aug .. pic.twitter.com/8t9iVWKU8k — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 19, 2018

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, he is currently gearing up for the fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which will be hitting the screens in 2019. He will also be seen alongside Aamir Khan in YRF's magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan, and will have a special appearance in Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. On the other hand, son Abhishek Bachchan is all set to be back on the big screen after two years with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, wherein he will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.