Amitabh Bachchan uses power to raise rail safety awareness

B-Town star Amitabh Bachchan often raises awareness of social issues. The latest issue voiced out by the megastar is on rail safety. A social awareness video posted by Central Railways features the actor urging commuters to prioritise rail safety. The 102 Not Out star appears on the screen and appeals the public to not change platforms by crossing railway tracks, and instead, use the foot over bridges to do so.

“Crossing the rail track, or travelling on the roof of a train is life-threatening. While travelling, always follows rules laid down by the railway authorities,” he said.

“Always remember that there is someone waiting for you back home,” added the actor in a final message.

Two short films, the Rail Memoirs of Amitabh Bachchan and Heritage Walk of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) world heritage site, were also launched as a part of the Ek Safar Rail Ke Saath.

Big B’s rail safety video was played at the Heritage Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on Wednesday.

The awareness videos were launched after the recent train tragedy which ended up killing 60 people and left 57 injured in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak.