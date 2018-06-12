Amitabh Bachchan walks down the memory lane as he reminisces his Kala Patthar days

Senior Bachchan is one of the most active ones of Twitter. He keeps a track of his followers and loves to share about his life with his fans. This time, Amitabh Bachchan has some tales from his Kala Patthar days to share.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Neetu Singh and many others, Kaala Patthar is a cult classic that proved to be a milestone in Indian cinema. One of the best by Amitabh Bachchan, the film had its premiere in London. Today, Big B has shared pictures from its London premiere on Twitter.

The pictures give us a glimpse of how happy the team was to have the film’s premiere on such a grand scale. Late Shashi Kapoor had the widest grin on his face while Amitabh Bachchan can be seen giving an autograph to his fan.

T 2834 - The premiere of 'Kaala Patthar' at Wembley , London .. goodness that was ages ago .. and the lovable Shashi ji with me .. what days !!🌿😀🍁 pic.twitter.com/03Tgh9uySF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2018

A golden era of Indian cinema, indeed!

And well, even at the age of 75, Big B is still as enthusiastic and as active as he was back then. He runs on a packed schedule shooting for his upcoming films like Brahmastra and Thugs Of Hindostan. Despite this, he finds time to share such wonderful tales from the past making us all go nostalgic. Something that we all definitely need to learn from him!