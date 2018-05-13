home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan watches Avengers, doesn’t understand what happened in the film

First published: May 13, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Updated: May 13, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Marvel’s latest film Avengers: Infinity War broke numerous records to become one of the highest grossing films of all time. Fans across the world were amazed by what they saw and critics ran out of words to describe its perfection. But of course, many reported they had no clue about why everyone got so worked up about the film. Turns out, they were the ones who hadn’t seen too many Marvel films before and as such, had no idea about what was going on. Amitabh Bachchan saw the film recently. Turns out, he too ‘didn’t understand’ what was happening in the film.

In a tweet, the veteran actor mentioned that he had gone to watch Avengers but he couldn’t understand what was going on.

As expected, fans of the popular franchise decided to educate the actor. A few gave him suggestions about some of the other Marvel films that he should watch, others speculated that Amitabh’s granddaughter Aaradhya is likely to have a better grasp of the subject.

Infinity War is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which had started off in 2008 when the Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man was released. Infinity War shows nearly all the Marvel superheroes come in together to save the galaxy from Thanos, a mad Titan. According to Hindustan Times, the film is expected to gross about $1.5 billion across the world within 18 days of its release and in India itself, it earned over Rs 200 crore.

