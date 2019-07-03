The bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor has existed for a long time and is known to everyone. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish Rishi Kapoor the best for his upcoming film, Jhootha Kahin Ka, sharing the film's trailer as well. This will be Rishi Kapoor's first film to be released this year after he left for the US. The actor also recently revealed that the film had been shot for before he left. The film stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh in central roles.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor last appeared together as a father-son duo is a film, 102 Not Out. Their families have known to be close. Recently, both the families had a grand get together in the U.S. Now through this tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shows that he has had an eye on his dear friend's films as well.
Jhootha Kahin Ka is a film that revolves around two boys who travel to Mauritius for higher education. The two enjoy the place so much that they are reluctant to return home. Rishi Kapoor plays the father of one of the boys who travel from his village all the way to Mauritius to surprise his son. Nevertheless, it is Rishi Kapoor who gets a surprise when he sees the extravagant lifestyle of the boys.
Recently the film's poster was released showing him tied up with Jimmy Shergill standing behind Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh wearing guzzler helmets. The film's tagline reads as 'Even liars need to have good memories'. The film is directed by Smeep Gang and written by Shreya Shrivastava and Vaibhav Suman. The remaining cast of the film includes Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Nimisha Mehta, Rucha Vaidya, Ashok Pathak. Deepak Mukut and Anuj Sharma will be producing the film. Dharma Vish will be providing the score for the film. The film is scheduled to be released on July 19.