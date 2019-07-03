Soheib Ahsan July 03 2019, 8.07 pm July 03 2019, 8.07 pm

The bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor has existed for a long time and is known to everyone. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish Rishi Kapoor the best for his upcoming film, Jhootha Kahin Ka, sharing the film's trailer as well. This will be Rishi Kapoor's first film to be released this year after he left for the US. The actor also recently revealed that the film had been shot for before he left. The film stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh in central roles.

T 3214 - film "Jhootha Kahin Ka" starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny singh, Omkar Kapoor and others.. my best wishes ..🙏🙏🌹https://t.co/earC8ufYXT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor last appeared together as a father-son duo is a film, 102 Not Out. Their families have known to be close. Recently, both the families had a grand get together in the U.S. Now through this tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shows that he has had an eye on his dear friend's films as well.

Jhootha Kahin Ka is a film that revolves around two boys who travel to Mauritius for higher education. The two enjoy the place so much that they are reluctant to return home. Rishi Kapoor plays the father of one of the boys who travel from his village all the way to Mauritius to surprise his son. Nevertheless, it is Rishi Kapoor who gets a surprise when he sees the extravagant lifestyle of the boys.