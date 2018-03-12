Amitabh Bachchan’s 102 Not Out song shoot cancelled due to Sridevi’s sudden demise

The sudden demise of India’s first woman superstar, Sridevi has left the entire country in shock and grief. From celebrities to politicians to the fans who grew up watching the actress create magic on the silver screen, all expressed sadness and remorse. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are currently shooting for ‘102 Not Out’ and the crew had their own way of paying tribute to the legendary actress.

According to director Umesh Shukla, the shooting for the song titled 'Baadduummbaaa' for his upcoming film 102 Not Out was called off on 25 February due to the untimely demise of Sridevi. The shooting for the song which is composed by Big B himself will involve both Bachchan and Kapoor.

“Yes as a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today’s song shoot of ‘102 Not Out’. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family,” said Shukla to IANS.

‘102 Not Out’ is a story of the most unusual father-and-son love with Big B playing a 102-year-old father and Rishi Kapoor his 75-year-old son. The film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well-known Gujarati play which has the same name as the movie.

Talking about the song 'Baadduummbaaa', Amitabh took to his blog to express his joy. He wrote, “Composed and sung a song for ‘102 Not Out’, and did the music composition of it too…rehearsals on with that incredible dance director Ganesh... soon to be shot in a couple of days.. look out its ...babadduummmbaaaaaa .. !! The entire concept of recording songs has changed.. from being complicate several years ago, it is now even more complicated.. as the world moves towards modern technology, an inevitability, our sense of recreation preservation and exploitation has become even more complex,” Senior Bachchan added.

Meanwhile, according to latest reports, Sridevi’s family will leave with her mortal remains from Dubai around 2 pm (Dubai time).