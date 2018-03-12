Amitabh Bachchans BAADDUUMMBAAA Swag is sure to keep you young forever!

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted an image from the much-awaited song BAADDUMMBAA from his upcoming film, 102 Not Out and his look in the image oozes of incomparable swag. His long white hair is surely a head turner. An hour after the image was posted, it received 1.8 lakh likes. In 102 Not Out, Amitabh plays the role of a 102-year-old father and co-stars with Rishi Kapoor who plays his 75-year-old son.

Amitabh is working hard for 102 Not Out. This is evident from the behind the scenes post on the song that he posted late on Saturday night. Amitabh mentioned that he has been working at the recording studio at 3 am in the night, singing and producing the song.

Following the death of Bollywood legend Sridevi, the 102 Not Out team canceled the filming of the song last week. Speaking to news agency IANS, Director Umesh Shukla said "As a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today's song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family.”

102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play of the same name, written by Saumya Joshi. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor will be starring in a film together after 27 years. They had earlier worked ion films such as Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and Ajooba.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out is scheduled to be released on May 4.