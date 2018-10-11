Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: from Raveena to Shraddha, celebs shower wishes for Big B

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 76, fans have been showering love on their favourite star on social media. But not just his fans, even Bollywood celebs have wished the veteran actor on social media. From Raveena Tandon to Shraddha Kapoor to Divya Dutta, many B-Towners have wished Big B with a very special message.

Wishing our beloved, evergreen Shahenshah a very happy birthday @SrBachchan ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/9FmmxCYtm6 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 11, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday @SrBachchan sir :) have a great one. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 11, 2018

Happiest happy birthday to the legend @SrBachchan sir. Wishing you all the joy and happiness you could possibly hope for the years to come. Have a lovely day! ❤ pic.twitter.com/Yjgi3xxmdb — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 11, 2018

Happy birthday to the Tallest Superstar of Indian Cinema and fav of every Generation@SrBachchan Sir 🤟🏻 Thank u Sir for inspiring us with Great work n encouraging all of us with your kind words 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PoSecFPdxz — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 11, 2018

But, the wishes are not just pouring from B-Town. Even politicians and cricketers have wished Big B a very Happy Birthday via the internet.

Wishing the legendary @SrBachchan very happy birthday! You've been a boon to the entertainment industry! Wishing you all the good health and happiness in the world!#Happy76thBirthdayABSir #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/OVXzag94zL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 11, 2018

Wishing you a very Happy birthday sir @SrBachchan! May god shower you with lots of happiness, health & success ahead! #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 11, 2018

Wishing Shri @SrBachchan ji a very happy birthday and best of health. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/iGy400Li6h — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 11, 2018

This is to wish Sh Amitabh Bachchan @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. May you inspire and enthuse everyone with your energy and genius always. Wishing a long, healthy and joyous life to you.#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 11, 2018

Happy Birthday to Indian cinema's most versatile actor, The “Big B” @SrBachchan! May u be blessed abundantly with good health and prosperity. #AmitabhBachchan #BigB #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/w4MrXQgXAO — Dr. Subhash Bhamre (@DrSubhashMoS) October 11, 2018

There’s no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved celebs in Bollywood. The actor has been in the industry for more than four decades. From comedy to action to drama, Big B has always nailed it in every role he has done. Even at the age of 76, he has numerous films in his kitty and he is in no mood to slow down.

He will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which will be releasing on November 8, 2018. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. Apart from TOH, Big B will also be seen in like Badla, Brahmastra, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Najraj Manjule’s next.