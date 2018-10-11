Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: from Raveena to Shraddha, celebs shower wishes for Big B

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 76, fans have been showering love on their favourite star on social media. But not just his fans, even Bollywood celebs have wished the veteran actor on social media. From Raveena Tandon to Shraddha Kapoor to Divya Dutta, many B-Towners have wished Big B with a very special message.
Happy birthday to this Living Legend! India is blessed & proud to have you. @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan ♥️♥️♥️🙏🏻
But, the wishes are not just pouring from B-Town. Even politicians and cricketers have wished Big B a very Happy Birthday via the internet.
There’s no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved celebs in Bollywood. The actor has been in the industry for more than four decades. From comedy to action to drama, Big B has always nailed it in every role he has done. Even at the age of 76, he has numerous films in his kitty and he is in no mood to slow down.
He will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which will be releasing on November 8, 2018. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. Apart from TOH, Big B will also be seen in like Badla, Brahmastra, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Najraj Manjule’s next.