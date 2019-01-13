Amitabh Bachchan's blog found objectionable by Tumblr, actor threatens to 'get off'

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and has been very candid with his fans on Twitter. He also interacts with one and all through his blog, hosted on the microblogging website Tumblr. Right from churning out poetic pieces to sharing his life’s bitter and best experiences, Big B’s blog is a hit among fans. However, seems like Amitji is not at all pleased with Tumblr's latest move. On Sunday, Big B took to Twitter to inform that Tumblr has stopped him from posting a fresh blog post.

As per Big B, the website where he has been writing for almost 3057 days refused to publish his new blog as according to them it was objectionable in nature. Well, not just a message, Amitabh also mentioned that if Tumblr has found something really objectionable in his post, it was time for him to move on from the platform. Seems like Senior Bachchan is no more in the mood to use Tumblr.

Well, Amitabh Bachchan tweeting about his bad Tumblr tale only proves that social media is an important part of his life.