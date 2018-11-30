Amitabh Bachchan’s career was saved by Salim Khan, says actor Kabir Bedi

Salman Khan’s father and renowned scriptwriter, Salim Khan, was felicitated with a special award at The International Film Festival of India 2018 (IFFI) on November 28. The award was presented by the veteran actor Kabir Bedi. However, in regards to the same, Kabir made a statement that might not really go down well the Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. The actor said, "It was Salim Khan’s writing that saved Amitabh Bachchan's career. Films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar and more saved his film career.”

Kabir Bedi, on his part, made a fair point and we agree that the Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan's combination has given us some of the best entertainers like Zanjeer, Sholay, Don and Deewar. But, Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary screen presence was one of the ultimate reasons behind the success of these films and that fact is certainly undeniable.

Every star has had his own shares of ups and downs and so did Big B, but one should be given all the credit where it’s due. Amitabh Bachchan is where he is because of his zest, struggle and the mad amount of fan-following and respect he has earned. Let's not forget that.