Amitabh Bachchan’s comment on Kathua rape invites flak

First published: April 19, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Updated: April 19, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The recent reports on the Kathua rape and murder case have shocked the entire country and several celebrities have come out in protest. However, it was Amitabh Bachchan’s reply to the incident which left many unhappy on social media. Amitabh was present at a song launch of his soon-to-be-released film 102 Not Out. Amitabh, who is the brand ambassador of the government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign chose a diplomatic route when asked about the ghastly incident.

"I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, let's not talk about it. It's terrible to even talk about it", he said. Though a number of people supported Amitabh’s decision to not talk about the incident, others slammed him for making a diplomatic reply.

A number of netizens, however, were outraged that an actor of his stature would duck an issue that has outraged the nation. Social media targeted the actor saying that he never takes a stand on serious issues. Some went on to rant that Amitabh would make comments on the incident if a film was being made on the rape case.

On April 15, a protest was held in Mumbai where several people condemned the barbaric act. Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani was also present at the event. "Do not fall for the ruse to divide us on Hindu-Muslim lines. That's the legacy of the British," he said. “You're not Hindu, Muslim, but Indian.” Dadlani also called for fast-track courts to deal with cases related to rapes, especially for minors.

Besides Dadlani, other B-Town biggies such as Rajkummar Rao, Kalki Koechlin, Aditi Rao Hydari were also present.

