Amitabh Bachchan’s comment on Kathua rape invites flak

The recent reports on the Kathua rape and murder case have shocked the entire country and several celebrities have come out in protest. However, it was Amitabh Bachchan’s reply to the incident which left many unhappy on social media. Amitabh was present at a song launch of his soon-to-be-released film 102 Not Out. Amitabh, who is the brand ambassador of the government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign chose a diplomatic route when asked about the ghastly incident.

"I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, let's not talk about it. It's terrible to even talk about it", he said. Though a number of people supported Amitabh’s decision to not talk about the incident, others slammed him for making a diplomatic reply.

Hey Mr @SrBachchan you should not say that, being a good citizen of India you must raise your voice against the racism, crime and this divide and rule system... #Asifa #UnnaoCase — A.Rafeeq (@rafeeq0090) April 19, 2018

Simple question @SrBachchan - what would you do if it was your granddaughter?

Imagine the answer and then do exactly the same. #Asifa was someone's granddaughter too. https://t.co/cpKuSoqD6t — The Shah of Blah (@mrgnk) April 19, 2018

.@ShatruganSinha is the real life hero who stand against the #rape who came in support of #asifa who always stand for truth, where as @SrBachchan is reel life hero, who plays same character of bihari babu but not in real life ,in reel life #Pink just for the sake of money — Akhilesh Choudhary (@aapakhi) April 16, 2018

When his movie Pink was coming out, all he did was talk about it. And now it's 'disgusting'. This is Bollywood for you. https://t.co/qWhUD7lI0B — Ripper (@Ace_Of_Pace) April 19, 2018

Of course when his film is being talked about. pic.twitter.com/urcEmnk6xf — Appu Pandey 🛡 (@AKPandey89) April 19, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan. #SpeakUp pic.twitter.com/UrFSlsJing — Taran (@Taran4) April 19, 2018

A number of netizens, however, were outraged that an actor of his stature would duck an issue that has outraged the nation. Social media targeted the actor saying that he never takes a stand on serious issues. Some went on to rant that Amitabh would make comments on the incident if a film was being made on the rape case.

On April 15, a protest was held in Mumbai where several people condemned the barbaric act. Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani was also present at the event. "Do not fall for the ruse to divide us on Hindu-Muslim lines. That's the legacy of the British," he said. “You're not Hindu, Muslim, but Indian.” Dadlani also called for fast-track courts to deal with cases related to rapes, especially for minors.

Besides Dadlani, other B-Town biggies such as Rajkummar Rao, Kalki Koechlin, Aditi Rao Hydari were also present.