Amitabh Bachchan’s encounter with a langur will leave you in splits

Big B’s back-to-back throwback pictures can make any film lover’s day. Full of nostalgia, anecdotes from his journey bring back lovely memories of the golden era of Bollywood. On Monday, Big B shared some rare pictures of himself attending the screening of Kaala Patthar in Wembley in London with late actor Shashi Kapoor. And talking about the latest, in a hearty and entertaining post, Big B has shared a picture of him feeding a grey langur (monkey) during the shoot of Ganga ki Saugandh (1978) in Hrishikesh.

But then the real fun lies in the tweet’s caption, check out the tweet below:

T 2835 - feeding a 'langur' in Hrishikesh, Laxman Jhoola during the shoot for 'Ganga ki Saughandh' .. until another one came and whacked me on the face for ignoring him .. hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/6Jq4Qolpuv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2018

Elaborating on the same, Big B wrote in his blog, “The ‘langur’ the black faced, long tailed monkey, that has the strength of an iron rod in its tail, especially when it is directed towards your face .. happened to me as I gently fed one of them at the shooting of ‘Ganga ki Saugandh’ at Hrishikesh, Laxman Jhoola .. the rope bridge that goes across the fast flowing Ganga, below .. another, jealous of not giving him due attention came up to me and whacked me ..(sic)!”

Not just this, Big B also shared about the intensity of the slap in detail. This post by Amitabh was surely a fun one to read!